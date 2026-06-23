Sources: Wolves to trade Randle to Nets; Claxton off to Bulls

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The Brooklyn Nets are acquiring three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team deal that also will send center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night.

Randle and the Wolves' No. 28 pick in Tuesday's NBA draft will go to Brooklyn, which will send its No. 33 pick to Minnesota, sources told ESPN.

The Bulls are trading Mo Gueye to the Timberwolves in their part of the deal, sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier.

The deal involves two of the teams -- Brooklyn and Chicago -- that had the most salary cap space heading into free agency. Randle's $33.3 million salary for next season is now slated for the Nets' books; Claxton's $23.3 million goes on the Bulls' ledger.

Flushed with greater financial flexibility thanks to the deal, the Wolves now intend to sign forward Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million contract that includes a player option in the fifth season, sources told Charania.

Dosunmu, a 26-year-old unrestricted free agent, was an instant fit for the Wolves after they acquire him from Chicago at the trade deadline in February, averaging 19.2 points on 50% shooting (42.5% from 3), 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the postseason, helping Minnesota stay competitive while superstar Anthony Edwards dealt with a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise in the first round against the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota also now will have the $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception and the $5.5 million biannual exception to fill out the roster in free agency and also had a $33.3 million trade exception created, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Randle, 31, will return to the Big Apple after playing five seasons with the New York Knicks before he, along with Donte DiVincenzo, was traded to the Wolves in a deal for Karl-Anthony Towns in October 2024. In two seasons with Minnesota, Randle helped the Wolves win three playoff series, but he struggled in a second-round loss to the San Antonio Spurs last month, averaging 12.8 points on 34% shooting (19% from 3) in the six-game series.

But Randle had a strong regular season in which he was one of 10 players to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and appear in 79 games -- his most in a season since 2017-18.

Claxton, 27, will join Chicago's youth movement after spending his entire career in Brooklyn, which drafted him in the second round in 2019. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound big man averaged 11.7 points on 57.1% and 6.9 rebounds this past season. He also set career highs in touches and assists and was the first Nets player with at least 250 assists and 75 blocks in a season since Derrick Coleman in 1993-94.

Because Chicago is using cap space to acquire Claxton, the deal cannot be finalized until July 6, according to Marks.