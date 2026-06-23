Sources: Dosunmu gets 5-year, $112M deal with Timberwolves

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Free-agent guard Ayo Dosunmu intends to sign a five-year, $112 million contract to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a player option in the fifth season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night.

The Timberwolves, who shipped three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle off to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the night, made it a major priority to lock in Dosunmu after his tremendous postseason.

Dosunmu's agents, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, worked with Timberwolves executives on Monday night to ultimately secure the long-term commitment. Dosunmu and guard Anthony Edwards gained a chemistry after his arrival from the Chicago Bulls in February.

In that deal, Dosunmu cost Minnesota four second-round picks and former lottery pick Rob Dillingham.

In his first three months on his new team, Dosunmu emerged as a crucial rotation piece for a conference contender, averaging 15.6 points in 29.2 minutes during a 10-game playoff run. On the night the Timberwolves lost starting guard Donte DiVincenzo to a torn Achilles, Dosunmu scored 43 points off the bench in an upset Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets in their first-round series.

But persistent calf trouble stunted his playoff emergence. Dosunmu was forced to miss Game 6 against the Nuggets and Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs because of right calf tightness that was also a problem late in the regular season. He'd reappear in the second round but was relatively ineffective (9.4 points on 36% shooting) in five games against the Spurs.

ESPN's Anthony Slater contributed to this report.