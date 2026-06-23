          2026 NBA draft: Boozer, Dybantsa lead top fits from first round

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          Shams: Wizards are locking in on AJ Dybantsa with No. 1 pick (0:33)

          • ESPN staffJun 23, 2026, 10:48 PM

          The 2026 NBA draft begins on Tuesday with the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the draftees came suited and booted.

          The night marks the culmination of lifelong dreams for prospects who get to hear their names called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and walk the stage to begin the next chapter of their careers.

          But before shaking Silver's hand, they offered hints of how they'll bring their styles to the hardwood with their draft night outfits.

          Custom suits and blazers were on deck for the life-changing night, with accessories and footwear to bring their fits all together.

          From AJ Dybantsa to Cameron Boozer, here are the most fashionable draftees from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.