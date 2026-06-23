2026 NBA draft: Boozer, Dybantsa lead top fits from first round

The 2026 NBA draft begins on Tuesday with the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the draftees came suited and booted.
The night marks the culmination of lifelong dreams for prospects who get to hear their names called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and walk the stage to begin the next chapter of their careers.
But before shaking Silver's hand, they offered hints of how they'll bring their styles to the hardwood with their draft night outfits.
Custom suits and blazers were on deck for the life-changing night, with accessories and footwear to bring their fits all together.
From AJ Dybantsa to Cameron Boozer, here are the most fashionable draftees from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.
Cam Boozer pulled up in the all-white LeBron James draft suit 🔥 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/qQ3Rl52E9z— ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 23, 2026
AJ Dybantsa hits the red carpet! 🤩— NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/MTBtMtK1ix
Yaxel Lendeborg is suited up and on his way to the Draft 😎— NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/nK3gZ4IdbK
"They mean so much to me and I'm proud to represent them on the inside of my jacket."— NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026
Nate Ament will proudly be repping Rwanda inside of his suit jacket for tonight's NBA Draft.
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/vUvGl5RJ8x
Bennett Stirtz's Draft suit details his career journey so far 🥹— NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/uX9eUsyx8J
Darryn Peterson is all smiles 😁— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2026
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/PhnaDIg3hw
Caleb Wilson is ready 📸— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2026
Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/x5tCxBXSfX
Karim López could become the first Mexican-born player to be picked in the first round of the NBA draft 🇲🇽👏 pic.twitter.com/7cmmJKJWz4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2026
"You gotta explain the fit!" Mikel Brown Jr. pulls up to the Red Carpet to show off his suit to fellow Puerto Rican and New Era Player Correspondent, Jose Alvarado 🇵🇷 @NewEraCap pic.twitter.com/teS1B32xpI— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2026