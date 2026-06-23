2026 NBA draft: Boozer, Dybantsa lead top fits from first round

Shams: Wizards are locking in on AJ Dybantsa with No. 1 pick (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NBA draft begins on Tuesday with the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the draftees came suited and booted.

The night marks the culmination of lifelong dreams for prospects who get to hear their names called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver and walk the stage to begin the next chapter of their careers.

But before shaking Silver's hand, they offered hints of how they'll bring their styles to the hardwood with their draft night outfits.

Custom suits and blazers were on deck for the life-changing night, with accessories and footwear to bring their fits all together.

From AJ Dybantsa to Cameron Boozer, here are the most fashionable draftees from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.

Cam Boozer pulled up in the all-white LeBron James draft suit 🔥 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/qQ3Rl52E9z — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 23, 2026

AJ Dybantsa hits the red carpet! 🤩



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/MTBtMtK1ix — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg is suited up and on his way to the Draft 😎



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/nK3gZ4IdbK — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026

"They mean so much to me and I'm proud to represent them on the inside of my jacket."



Nate Ament will proudly be repping Rwanda inside of his suit jacket for tonight's NBA Draft.



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/vUvGl5RJ8x — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026

Bennett Stirtz's Draft suit details his career journey so far 🥹



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/uX9eUsyx8J — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 23, 2026

Darryn Peterson is all smiles 😁



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/PhnaDIg3hw — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2026

Caleb Wilson is ready 📸



Watch the First Round of the 2026 NBA Draft tonight at 8:00pm/et on ABC & ESPN! pic.twitter.com/x5tCxBXSfX — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2026

Karim López could become the first Mexican-born player to be picked in the first round of the NBA draft 🇲🇽👏 pic.twitter.com/7cmmJKJWz4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2026