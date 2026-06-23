Tyler Herro reflects on Heat tenure with old Jimmy Butler photo

Why Richard Jefferson likes the Bucks' haul in the Giannis trade (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Tyler Herro is headed back home to Wisconsin after being traded to the Bucks, but not before reflecting on his first NBA home: Miami.

Herro was dealt to the Bucks late Monday night in a blockbuster deal centered around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Herro had spent his entire seven-year career with the Heat, earning All-Star honors during the 2024-25 campaign.

Herro, 26, is from Greenfield, a Milwaukee suburb, where he played for Whitnall High School and played AAU basketball with the Wisconsin Playground. Herro decommitted from Wisconsin before signing to play for Kentucky. Miami drafted Herro No. 13 overall in 2019.

He acknowledged his change of scenery in various posts on his secondary Instagram account, sharing photos of him playing in Wisconsin.

Herro also posted an image of he and former Heat teammate Jimmy Butler III after they reached the 2020 NBA Finals, writing in the caption: "a time was hand."

Butler is flashing a wide grin and rocking Herro's jersey, while the guard holds the Eastern Conference finals trophy. The two were teammates for five-and-a-half seasons.

It marked his rookie year, where Herro played a key role in Miami's run to the Finals. He appeared in 21 playoff games and averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, including a 37-point performance in the conference finals. Miami drafted Herro No. 13 overall in 2019.

The Bucks acquired Herro alongside Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (including No. 13 in Tuesday's NBA draft), one pick swap and one second-round pick from the Heat, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis headed to Miami in the deal.

Herro is coming off a season where he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.