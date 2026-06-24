Wizards opt for BYU's AJ Dybantsa with top pick of NBA draft

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After losing nearly 200 games over the past three seasons, the Washington Wizards ushered in a new era by drafting BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa first overall Tuesday.

The Wizards selected Dybantsa over Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson to help turn the franchise around. Entering the draft, Dybantsa and Peterson were widely considered to be the top two prospects. Dybantsa joins John Wall (2010) and Kwame Brown (2001) as Washington's only No. 1 overall picks.

After finishing 17-65 last season -- their third straight season with 64 or more losses -- the Wizards enter a new stage of the four-phase plan that Michael Winger, president of Monumental Basketball, and general manager Will Dawkins created to reshape the franchise.

The deconstruction phase is over, and Washington is working on the second and third phases, simultaneously laying the foundation and building it. The Wizards accelerated their rebuild by trading for Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season to enhance a young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly.

Now, the addition of Dybantsa is expected to help Washington become a playoff contender.

"We're on the plan that we articulated," Wizards owner Ted Leonsis told ESPN last month after winning the draft lottery. "We actually are a year ahead of the plan because I thought it would take four to five years and this really was the third offseason where we were developing young players, deconstructing, looking to add for the go forward.

"I feel that we can now live the plan [after deconstructing and losing the past three seasons]."

A major feature of the plan is drafting Dybantsa as a pillar. The 6-foot-9 BYU standout averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51% from the field in his lone collegiate season. With the addition of the 19-year-old, Washington is ready to be competitive and win games this season.

"You get a guy like AJ Dybantsa, he is like a young Tracy McGrady to me," Wall told ESPN last month when he represented the Wizards at the draft lottery. "Got the hesi-pull, super athletic, got all the tools. Do you take AJ and move him to the 3 and then you put Kyshawn [George] at the 2? Now you got a tall-ass lineup to help with Trae Young being a small guard, and Kyshawn's 6-8, AJ's 6-9 -- that might be one of the tallest lineups in the league."

The Wizards have not been to the playoffs since a first-round exit in 2021. They haven't won 50 games in a season since 1978-79. Since their most recent playoff appearance, the Wizards have gone 120-290 (.293) -- the worst record in the NBA during that span. They have lost at least 16 straight games four separate times since 2023-24, as many as the rest of the league combined over that stretch, according to ESPN Research.

"We have a lot of work to do," Leonsis said last month. "We still have to make sure that we have the chemistry of the team correctly and the hierarchy develops the right way and that we're coachable and whatever system will work for the players that we have. And I know I've always wanted to build a team that's as good as the fan base. And if there's one thing that I do feel comfortable now is that I think we have the tools to do that."