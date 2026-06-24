Kansas' Peterson lands with Jazz at No. 2 pick in NBA draft

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The Utah Jazz selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA draft on Tuesday, adding a dynamic scorer to their young core as the franchise intends to make a leap to competitiveness after a lengthy rebuilding process.

Peterson was in contention to be selected by the Wizards with the No. 1 pick, and Washington was the only team he visited. However, the Wizards selected BYU forward AJ Dybantsa with the top pick.

It is the second consecutive year that the Jazz used their lottery pick on a player who declined to visit Utah during the pre-draft process. The Jazz are encouraged by the progress of Ace Bailey, the teenager who was a second-team All-Rookie selection after they drafted him with the No. 5 pick last year.

"My pops always knew and once I got older I started to believe it, as well," Peterson said to ESPN about his potential. "It all paid off."

Peterson, 19, averaged 20.2 points per game for the Jayhawks last season, the most by a freshman in Kansas history. However, his lone collegiate season was tainted by mysterious medical issues that caused Peterson to miss 11 games and make early exits from several others.

Peterson told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in May that he dealt with severe cramping issues that doctors determined after the season were caused by using high doses of creatine. Utah team sources told ESPN that their research into Peterson's medical issues did not result in any red flags.

The Jazz are optimistic that Peterson will fit well alongside Keyonte George in the Utah backcourt for years to come. George, 22, had a breakout campaign in his third year last season, averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game.

This matches the highest draft pick in franchise history. The Jazz also had the No. 2 pick in the 1980 draft, when they selected Louisville guard Darrell Griffith, who won Rookie of the Year and spent his entire 10-year NBA career in Utah.