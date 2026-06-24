Grizzlies nab Duke's Cameron Boozer at No. 3 in NBA draft

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The Memphis Grizzlies took another step toward their next era Tuesday night with the selection of Duke forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 in the NBA draft in Brooklyn, New York.

"It's crazy," Boozer said of hearing his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. "It's a happiness. It's a joy."

The Grizzlies also owned two more picks in the top 32 of the draft. They were slated to select at No. 16 but moved back to No. 17 and then No. 21, selecting Karim Lopez of the New Zealand Breakers and accumulating five second-round picks in the process, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. They still hold the second pick of the second round (No. 32 overall).

"The group of young players that we already have, coupled with having as many first-round assets as nearly anyone in the league, it's going to speak for itself soon," general manager Zach Kleiman said.

Boozer's play needs to loudly resonate this upcoming season as the Grizzlies continue another personnel reset that started in earnest in 2025, when the club fired longtime coach Taylor Jenkins less than a month before the start of the playoffs. The addition of Boozer alongside young up-and-comers Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey could accelerate the club's rebuild faster than many expected.

The 6-foot-8 Boozer is widely considered the most NBA-ready player of the draft class, having led college basketball in his lone season at Duke with a 17.1 box plus-minus score. He shot 39.1% from 3, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals as a dominant, versatile force for the Blue Devils. The 18-year-old, who will turn 19 in July, almost instantly improves Memphis' spacing while providing a secondary option to Coward as a facilitator.

The son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the unanimous player of the year in college basketball, Boozer could pair with Edey to form a bruising frontcourt, provided the latter is healthy after undergoing another surgery in March on his left ankle. Boozer already possesses a reliable deep shot that will be an asset on the perimeter in the unconventional offense of coach Tuomas Iisalo, but he also has a solid feel for the game that should transfer well in the NBA, as well as the ability to serve as an offensive hub.

Boozer appears to be an ideal fit for the culture Memphis is looking to build as it attempts to move on from star guard Ja Morant, whose future remains uncertain.

The Grizzlies likely won't be able to trade Morant until later in the summer after free agency.

Carlos Boozer said his son shows up every single day, and he had some advice for him now.

"Take this moment, enjoy this moment," he said. "Obviously be where your feet are. Go enjoy it man, go enjoy it."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.