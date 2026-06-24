Trae Young welcomes AJ Dybantsa to Washington D.C., hints at jersey number

Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Wizards made AJ Dybantsa the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NBA draft Tuesday. Seemingly at the top of Dybantsa's list now that he's in the league? Securing his uniform No. 3 from his new teammate, Trae Young.

Washington acquired Young from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade in January. Young then changed his jersey number from 11 to 3, which he wore at Norman North High School in Oklahoma. No. 11 is retired by the Wizards in honor of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes.

During an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast earlier in June, Dybansta spoke about potentially being drafted by the Wizards and claiming his number.

"If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. You never know, we gonna see in like five weeks," Dybansta said.

The Wizards indeed drafted Dybansta, making him the third player Washington has taken No. 1 since the franchise moved to D.C. in 1973, according to ESPN Research. He joins a team with Young and 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Young welcomed Dybansta to the team, with the caveat that discussions for the number would come at a later time.

Dybansta wore No. 3 during his lone season at BYU and throughout high school. That jersey would seemingly be a natural choice in the league for Dybantsa. But Young -- an eight year NBA veteran -- has the final say.

Young plans to sign a four-year deal worth approximately $212 million with the Wizards, with a player option in Year 4, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday. One unknown during those four years is what number Young will don with Dybansta probably part of the team throughout the stretch.

History says that the 19-year-old forward might have to endure some rookie duties to get his way.