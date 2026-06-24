Lopez becomes NBA's 1st Mexico-born 1st-rounder, traded to Grizzlies

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Karim Lopez was selected with the No. 21 pick Tuesday night, making him the first player born in Mexico to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Lopez was selected by the Detroit Pistons, but his draft rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, it was announced.

ESPN's No. 14-ranked prospect spent the past two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers in the Australian NBL. He averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 49% from the field in 25.6 minutes per game last season.

Lopez, 19, was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, before moving to Spain at age 14 to join Spanish club Joventut Badalona. He signed on with the Breakers in 2024.

"A goal of mine is to hopefully reach young people in Mexico," Lopez told ESPN in March, when he declared for the draft. "Trying to grow the sport and inspire athletes and people in general to follow their dreams. Show people that it doesn't matter where you're from."

Eduardo Najera, who played 619 NBA games from 2000 to 2012, had been the only Mexican-born draftee. He was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 38th pick in 2000 then traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Eduardo Najera was definitely one of the pioneers," Lopez told ESPN's Andscape in 2024. "I feel like it will change over the coming years. It's growing sport in Mexico, basketball."

At the NBA combine in May, Lopez put up a 38-inch max vertical leap. He has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and a 8-foot-10 standing reach.