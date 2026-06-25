AJ Dybansta, Cameron Boozer top 2026 NBA draft superlatives

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Names were called, dreams became reality and draft-night fashion once again turned heads.

The 2026 NBA draft delivered everything fans have come to expect: emotional reactions, potentially franchise-changing selections and plenty of memorable moments from inside Barclays Center.

But not every draft-night takeaway shows up in a box score or on a scouting report. Some moments are about personality -- and are simply too good to let pass without recognition.

Now that the final pick is in, we're handing out our NBA draft superlatives for the players, moments and trends that stood out most over the past two nights.

Most interesting jersey negotiation

AJ Dybantsa and Trae Young

Top pick Dybantsa is headed to Washington, but there's one small complication: the No. 3 jersey.

Dybantsa has long been associated with the number, but star guard Trae Young already wears it for the Wizards. Young welcomed the rookie to D.C. on social media and added, "We'll talk about that # soon," creating an offseason subplot before Dybantsa has even suited up ... which is perhaps just as well given the subject matter.

Most adept at trading places

Cameron and Carlos Boozer

Moments after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer and his family headed to ESPN's set for a group interview. It was a familiar situation for Cameron's father, Carlos, who played 13 years in the league.

However, Cameron had some prior NBA experience at the mic, too. A video surfaced of Carlos bringing his son to a news conference after a playoff game in 2010. They traded places over 15 years later with Cameron now answering the questions with his dad by his side.

At a press conference in 2010, a young Cam Boozer joined his dad Carlos at the podium...



Last night, the roles were reversed as Carlos joined his son Cam after he was selected No. 3 overall at the NBA Draft 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qndoReGvp9 — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

Best reunion

Dusty May and Morez Johnson Jr.

Sometimes the draft brings people back together. After helping new Mavericks coach Dusty May capture a national title at Michigan last season, Johnson will reunite with his college coach in Dallas.

Easiest wardrobe change

Caleb Wilson

The Chicago Bulls selected a North Carolina star in the first round of a draft. It's a familiar move to Bulls fans as the team drafted another Tar Heels star in the first round of the 1984 draft: Michael Jordan.

Moments after the Bulls' No. 4 selection became official Tuesday, Wilson shared an old photo of himself in a Bulls hoodie. Wilson won't have to go too deep into the closet to fit in with Chicago.

Most likely to have extra rookie duties

Yaxel Lendeborg

Fresh off being drafted at No. 11 by the Golden State Warriors, Lendeborg fulfilled his media obligations. He called it a "full circle" moment to be able to team up with Stephen Curry, with the reason being tied to a not-so-fun fact.

"[In] 2016, I'm a big Kyrie [Irving] guy. So I used to hate Steph Curry," he said of the NBA stars who clashed in the 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. "So now that I'm actually able to be on the same team as him and play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot."

Lendeborg went on to talk about how much of an honor it will be to watch Curry work in person. However, he might be saddled with additional rookie duties because of his Irving fandom.

Bringing the family name to the league

Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff Jr., Morez Johnson Jr., Christian Anderson Jr., Labaron Philon Jr., Tarris Reed Jr. and Chris Cenac Jr.

Seven players with "junior" in their names were selected in the first round (and one more in the second round, Jaron Pierre Jr.), from Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 6 by the Brooklyn Nets to Chris Cenac Jr. by the Boston Celtics at No. 27.

There were eight juniors who heard their names called in the first round from 2022 to 2025 combined.

Most likely to have a perfect one-legged fadeaway

Hannes Steinbach

The Charlotte Hornets took Steinbach with the No. 14 pick, adding him to an impressive list of German-born NBA players. Steinbach has a special connection with arguably the greatest German player to play in the NBA: Dirk Nowitzki.

Steinbach's father, Burkhard, played alongside the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer in Germany. Nowitzki sent a special message for Steinbach once he was drafted.

A full circle moment 🥹



Dirk, who was teammates with Hannes' father Burkhard in Germany, has been following his journey from the start! https://t.co/rVeO0PNeXO pic.twitter.com/ApWQiDn5YU — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

"Another kid from Würzburg [Germany] in the league. Incredible. I've known you since you were born. I've followed your journey," Nowitzki said. "And I'm super proud of you, how you handled everything. Enjoy this moment with your family. Speaking of, I'm so glad you didn't get your dad's athleticism and hands. Enjoy this moment. Congratulations."

If Steinbach pulls out a Nowitzki-esque fadeaway in a game, it won't be too much of a surprise.

Shortest commute

Braden Smith

It's always a draft win when a team adds local talent, and the Indiana Pacers did exactly that in the second round. The Pacers picked Purdue guard Smith at No. 38 via a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Smith went to Westfield High School in Indiana and was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2022. His high school is just 30 miles from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers' arena, and Purdue is just under 60 miles away, making this one of the shortest commutes of any draft pick.