Sources: Pistons trading Isaiah Stewart to Grizzlies

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The Detroit Pistons are trading backup big man Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Stewart, 25, finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 10 points on 55% shooting, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks off the bench for a Pistons team that topped 60 wins for the first time in 20 years.

Stewart has two years and $30 million remaining on his contract, with a team option for 2027-28.

He will join a Grizzlies team featuring a young frontcourt core of No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, No. 21 pick Karim Lopez (who was also acquired from the Pistons via trade Tuesday) and 7-foot-3 center Zach Edey, who was limited to just 11 games last season because of multiple ankle procedures.

Despite being the East's No. 1 seed, Detroit lost in the second round to the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers last month. Moving Stewart will give Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon greater flexibility in filling out the rest of the roster this summer, with several key contributors from last season's team -- Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Kevin Huerter at the top of that list -- approaching free agency.

Langdon was already active Tuesday, trading up from No. 21 to No. 17 to draft guard Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford by sending three second-round picks to the Grizzlies (who had acquired the pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The Stewart deal will send three second-round picks back to Detroit from Memphis.