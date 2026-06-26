NBA free agency 2026: How all 30 teams can ace their offseason

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The NBA offseason has barely begun, but blockbuster moves are already swaying the league's balance of power. Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Austin Reaves' new max deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But plenty of offseason work remains across the NBA. With the 2026 draft complete, here's how each franchise can ace the rest of its summer.

ESPN's NBA insiders are breaking down the key decisions facing each team's front office -- signings, trades and cost-cutting maneuvers to sneak under the luxury tax and apron -- heading into next week's official start to free agency (Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET).

Note: Team order is based on ESPN's post-Finals NBA Power Rankings.

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POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

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How they ace their offseason: Trim the tax payment and make room for the rookies on the roster without significantly impacting the team's ability to succeed. The Thunder have already added Michigan center Aday Mara, a 7-foot-3 option against West nemesis Victor Wembanyama, for extra frontcourt help. The trade of Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta made space, but OKC also drafted Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, meaning at least another player must be moved (or a team option declined). Veteran stopper Lu Dort and reserve guard Isaiah Joe appear to be the most vulnerable. Both have been valuable rotation players, so GM Sam Presti is being tasked with finding young, cost-controlled options to fill their void. Acing this offseason is probably dependent on whether Presti aced the Mara and Stirtz picks.

One move they should make: Bring Isaiah Hartenstein back, either exercising his $28.5 million team option or declining and extending him at a lower starting number to trim the tax. Hartenstein has been a major needle-mover for the Thunder in his two seasons with the franchise. Oklahoma City has drafted a center the past two Junes, but that youth can't yet be trusted to guard elite big men such as Wembanyama and Denver's Nikola Jokic in the postseason. Hartenstein did just that in a seven-game battle against San Antonio in the conference finals. He's needed. -- Anthony Slater

How they ace their offseason: While De'Aaron Fox's poor showing in the NBA Finals fueled trade speculation, San Antonio is better off taking a deliberate approach after one of the youngest rosters in the league came so close to a championship. The Spurs got off to a nice start by drafting Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr. to bolster their frontcourt depth, but they need to add a proven and versatile power forward to play next to Victor Wembanyama. Game 4's thrilling finish wasn't an anomaly; Knicks forward OG Anunoby exposed this roster weakness all series long by outplaying San Antonio's undersized wings.

One move they should make: The Spurs will make the easiest move of the summer by offering Wembanyama a five-year maximum rookie extension that could eventually exceed $300 million. Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper will all play on bargain rookie contracts next season, but San Antonio will start feeling the pinch from its lottery luck once Wembanyama's extension kicks in for the 2027-28 season. -- Ben Golliver

How they ace their offseason: When you're the champion, there's a delicate balance of keeping what you have together while knowing the entire league is chasing you and casing your weaknesses. Knicks owner James Dolan might've opened Pandora's box by saying he doesn't want to go into the punitive second apron to keep his team together, indicating backup center Mitchell Robinson could be headed elsewhere. Keeping him in the fold would be more than a show of good faith. It seems imperative that they keep him for his offensive rebounding and interior presence, considering how he guarded Wembanyama, limited the Cleveland bigs and terrorized Joel Embiid en route to the title. At $12.9 million this past season, coming to an agreement shouldn't be impossible.

One move they should make: Sign Karl-Anthony Towns to a contract extension this summer. Towns and the Knicks didn't come to an agreement before the start of the season, and it could have hindered their title run. Instead, Towns proved his worth in the postseason, playing some of the most complete basketball of his career. Towns is due $57 million and then $61 million (player option in 2027-28) and wants to be a Knick for the duration. Eliminating stress, whether Towns takes a discount or not, is central to New York's repeat bid. -- Vincent Goodwill

How they ace their offseason: The Celtics have several problems to address this summer: Derrick White has started to show regression, Boston's new-look frontcourt was overmatched in the playoffs, and its offense struggled to put pressure on the rim. Unfortunately, the Celtics will be hard-pressed to address those shortcomings if Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and White all remain on their books. That trio is set to earn a combined $145 million in 2026-27 when the salary cap is projected to be $165 million. Something must give for Boston to feel better about its title prospects.

One move they should make: Celtics president Brad Stevens recently referenced the ongoing "rumor mill" surrounding Brown, a five-time All-Star forward who has reportedly been a subject of trade talks with multiple teams. Moving Brown after a decorated 10-year run in Boston would be a tough pivot, but it's the most logical pathway to rebalancing the roster.

Brown thrived as the No. 1 option last season while Tatum recovered from his torn Achilles, and a trade would give him the chance to be the face of his own team. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: If it wasn't obvious already, the Pistons' playoff struggles made their biggest need crystal clear: a sidekick for Cade Cunningham who can space the floor and provide secondary playmaking. The Pistons won 60 games and the East's top seed because of their defense and intense nightly effort, but the offense wasn't dynamic enough around Cunningham to make them a true title threat. After a quiet trade deadline, now's their chance to improve that weakness.

One move they should make: Re-sign Jalen Duren. In terms of adding another perimeter scorer, the Pistons could explore plenty of options, from Kawhi Leonard at the high end to the likes of Trey Murphy III, Norman Powell and Tyler Herro. But in the meantime, they also must retain their breakout All-Star center, a restricted free agent who became irreplaceable after Detroit traded Isaiah Stewart on draft night. Duren's playoff performance was an undeniable disappointment, but 14 bad games shouldn't override 70 excellent ones he played in the regular season. Duren is still just 22 and should team up with Cunningham for the long haul. -- Zach Kram

How they ace their offseason: Don't be so desperate to duck the aprons that the rotation becomes depleted or a bad deal is accepted. Everyone just presumes that because they need to retain rising wing Peyton Watson, the Nuggets will be forced to move a contract such as Cameron Johnson's (a $23 million expiring deal) or Christian Braun's (a five-year, $125 million extension set to trigger). That's not necessarily true. If the Nuggets are willing to pay a big luxury tax bill, they could bring back Watson, retain Johnson, Braun and Aaron Gordon and remain relatively deep on the wing, barring health.

One move they should make: Retain Watson. They drafted him 30th overall in 2022, and he slowly morphed from a project into a versatile two-way wing with serious upside in his first four seasons. He is a restricted free agent, so Denver has leverage to keep him. Even if ownership demands cost-cutting to make it happen, locking in Watson should be prioritized. -- Slater

How they ace their offseason: Cleveland is committed to its core, which reached the conference finals for the first time but lost in a sweep to the Knicks after getting there. Barring a surprise trade, it seems that the Cavaliers will continue tinkering around the edges and hoping that a full season of the James Harden-Donovan Mitchell backcourt, as well as further growth from Evan Mobley, is sufficient to keep them in the championship picture. With Harden's contract status up in the air and Mitchell eligible for an extension, the Cavaliers are more likely to tie down what they already have than overhaul the roster.

One move they should make: Re-sign Harden to a multiyear contract worth less per year than his $42.3 million player option for next season. This would be a win-win deal: Harden would add more guaranteed money as he approaches his late 30s, while a smaller per-year payment would drop the Cavaliers out of second apron territory and boost flexibility to build around their stars. -- Kram

How they ace their offseason: That question usually comes down to how aggressive team president Tim Connelly is in exploring trades. This summer, the answer arrived quickly.

Minnesota moved its only tradable first-round pick (2033) and vital sixth man Naz Reid in the deal to land LaMelo Ball from the Hornets, a risk by a front office that has developed a reputation for massive swings. Connelly acquired Rudy Gobert from the Jazz in 2022 and then sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in 2024.

One move they should make: Re-sign guard Ayo Dosunmu. In light of DiVincenzo's Achilles injury that will keep him out for most if not all of 2026-27, there is a high priority for Minnesota to keep Dosunmu. Acquired at the deadline from Chicago, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 52.1% shooting from the field and 41.4% from 3 in his 24 games with Minnesota. He also recorded the two highest-scoring games off the bench in Timberwolves playoff history.

Because Minnesota acquired Dosunmu's Bird rights in the trade, it is allowed to sign the guard and still exceed the luxury tax and apron. -- Bobby Marks

How they ace their offseason: The Lakers took care of a massive priority when they secured Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract -- the richest deal for an undrafted player in league history. That is one thing that will keep Luka Doncic happy. Another is finding a big man to catch lobs and protect the rim.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has to build around Doncic, who is most dangerous with a bouncy center and shooters surrounding him. Detroit's Jalen Duren and Utah's Walker Kessler are restricted free agents who fit the mold, but both are risky pursuits with their existing teams having the right to match any offer. New York's Mitchell Robinson and Portland's Robert Williams III could be tantalizing options but should fetch plenty of interest in free agency if they don't return to their teams.

One move they should make: Run it back with LeBron! Yes, we don't know what direction LeBron James will choose this summer. But if he wants to play for a 24th season, the Lakers should do everything they can to keep him in purple and gold. The Lakers saw plenty of the Doncic-LeBron tandem to warrant it, including during a 16-2 stretch after the All-Star break. After Doncic and Reaves missed significant time in the postseason, the Lakers should see how far the Doncic, James and Reaves trio can go.

If 2025-26 is LeBron's curtain call to a historic career, there is no better place for a Hollywood ending. For Los Angeles, letting the all-time leading scorer finish his career in Cleveland or Golden State would be a missed opportunity. That is, of course, assuming James grants it. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

How they ace their offseason: After swinging big to land Kevin Durant last summer, Houston is likely headed for a quieter 2026 offseason. The Rockets have their five most used players in 2025-26 under contract for 2026-27 and will welcome back veteran guard Fred VanVleet from knee surgery. VanVleet's return should help boost a clunky offense and keep Houston in the mix for another 50-win season. With that said, the Rockets should gauge the trade markets for Durant and center Alperen Sengun. The two stars didn't strike up instant chemistry, and it's best to prepare for every contingency.

One move they should make: In recent years, Rockets GM Rafael Stone signed Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green to sensible rookie extensions that gave Houston a solid foundation and helped facilitate the Durant trade. This summer, Stone has negotiations on deck with two other crucial contributors: Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Keeping Thompson below the max number on his rookie extension would be a win, and retaining Eason in restricted free agency should be a top priority given his size, motor and defensive impact. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: The Pacers did their most important business before the offseason even began, trading draft picks for center Ivica Zubac at the deadline. That move made the 2026-27 Pacers much better, though it came at a significant cost -- most notably the No. 5 pick in the draft -- and likely closed the door on much more activity from Indiana this summer. The Pacers are just $247,000 below the luxury tax line, per Marks, so acing their offseason might come mostly by standing pat and retaining financial flexibility.

After all, other than Myles Turner, who has since been replaced by Zubac, the rest of the roster that reached the Finals in 2025 remains intact, with Tyrese Haliburton slated to return fully healthy after missing all of 2025-26 recovering from a torn Achilles.

One move they should make: Get Zubac and Haliburton in the gym together, running hundreds of pick-and-rolls every day. Arguably the two most important Pacers (Pascal Siakam is also worthy of consideration) have never played a minute together, and while the rest of the team's chemistry remains high, this key partnership needs time to develop before the team can truly re-enter the title conversation. -- Kram

How they ace their offseason: The 76ers are in a transition period after replacing former president Daryl Morey, who was fired in May after six seasons, with Mike Gansey. Given Philadelphia's preexisting salary commitments, Gansey will likely treat the beginning of his tenure as an evaluation period. Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are on the books for a combined $152 million next season, and reshaping that core won't be easy.

Embiid's chronic injuries undercut his value, George is 36 and Maxey has evolved into a near-untouchable centerpiece. Philadelphia did well to add Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. in the draft, and the franchise must now decide which of its free agents to retain, including Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond.

One move they should make: Oubre, 30, carved out a nice role after joining the 76ers in 2023, finding an effective fit playing off the team's stars. While his outside shooting could be more consistent, the 6-8 forward's size helps compensate for Philadelphia's small backcourt. Oubre overdelivered on his last contract -- two years, $16.3 million -- and should be viewed as a top priority for the 76ers. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: The offseason is already off to a strong start for the Hawks, who agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract extension with guard CJ McCollum and were finalizing a deal to land guard Aaron Wiggins from the Thunder for two future second-round picks Sunday.

Those two moves come on the heels of the franchise locking up Onsi Saleh, president of basketball operations, and head coach Quin Snyder to multiyear contract extensions. Saleh entered this offseason looking to position the Hawks with optionality by continuing to build and develop a young core of promising players around rising star Jalen Johnson but also have flexibility to pounce if another star becomes available. If the Hawks can land a go-to scorer to pair with Johnson -- one who fits with their core's timeline -- that will be a big win.

One move they should make: Exercise the $24.3 million team option on Jonathan Kuminga. The Hawks had Kuminga for only 22 games, including the first-round loss to New York, and should see how he does with a full camp behind him. Exercising the option also gives the Hawks the ability to go after a bigger star.

Even if Kuminga, who wasn't happy with his role in Golden State, isn't thrilled with his usage in Atlanta, the team can always try to deal his expiring contract before the 2027 trade deadline. But it is absolutely worth giving Kuminga more of a chance after he averaged 13.7 points but shot just 20.8% from 3 in the playoffs. -- Youngmisuk

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How they ace their offseason: Toronto might be tempted to run it back after improving by 16 wins and snapping a three-year playoff drought. The Raptors have already inked Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl to generous contracts that cover the upcoming campaign, so any splashy changes would likely need to come via trade.

Toronto made a no-brainer move by picking up the team option on guard Jamal Shead this week, leaving crafty big man Sandro Mamukelashvili, who holds a player option, as its next priority in free agency.

One move they should make: The Raptors would need to trade Ingram or Quickley for positional upgrades to truly raise their ceiling, but that type of move is easier said than done because both players have underperformed expectations during their Toronto tenure. A more realistic goal is re-signing Mamukelashvili, a strong paint scorer and solid outside shooter who averaged a career-high 11.2 points last season. Toronto's bench wouldn't be the same without him. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: Orlando has likely already made its biggest move of the offseason, hiring coach Sean Sweeney. Team president Jeff Weltman stated that the Magic flashed their potential when taking a 3-1 lead on top-seeded Detroit before Franz Wagner went down due to injury and Orlando collapsed.

The front office believes Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane can still take Orlando deep into the playoffs, especially with Sweeney there to elevate an already stellar defense, improve the offense and get Banchero and Wagner to take another step toward stardom. But after Sweeney stressed that improved spacing will be crucial, the Magic should pursue shooting, size and playmaking at point guard. Orlando could also use a reserve big man to help Wendell Carter Jr. on the glass and with rim protection.

One move they should make:

The Magic should extend Anthony Black. The guard scored in double figures in 45 of his first 56 games before injuries kept him out much of the second half.

But the 22-year-old, in his third season, displayed the versatility that made him the No. 6 pick in 2023, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Black has to improve his outside shooting after making just a third of his 3s last season, but Orlando should sign him to a rookie extension as it did with fellow young core members Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Wagner and Banchero. -- Youngmisuk

How they ace their offseason: Find a trade or use their limited financial tools to add a significant mid-prime contributor to an aging core. Leadership appears intent on keeping the roster mostly stable, re-signing Al Horford while attempting to bring back Kristaps Porzingis. It's anticipated that Draymond Green will be back, likely on a $27.6 million expiring deal (currently a player option choice). Instead of trading their first-round pick, they used it on Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, a plug-and-play, NBA-ready wing. But the Warriors have control of their future first-round picks and could push in a chip or two to supplement the supporting cast around Stephen Curry.

One move they should make: If LeBron James and the Lakers can't agree on a return, the Warriors have a path to clear room and use their $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception. That would be a short-term, low-risk bargain in a position of need after long-term injuries to wings Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody.

Assuming that doesn't materialize, could the Warriors revisit the past trade interest in Kawhi Leonard and Trey Murphy III? At a lower tier, a scorer such as free agent guard Anfernee Simons could also fill a need after Golden State's offense finished 19th in the regular season. -- Slater

How they ace their offseason: Perhaps Charlotte already has. Coming off their most exciting and promising season in over a decade, the Hornets made a daring move Thursday, dealing All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota for Naz Reid and a collection of draft assets, including a 2033 unprotected first-round pick -- getting value for the team's most popular player, the quarterback of the league's best offense since Jan. 1.

One move they should make: Ball was the head of an exciting young core, but Charlotte could not turn down the Minnesota haul that included Reid's much-needed size and coveted 3-point shooting. Hours after trading Ball, the Hornets completed their biggest priority by bringing back guard Coby White, who intends to sign a three-year, $74 million deal. -- Youngmisuk

How they ace their offseason: With the NBA's Aspiration investigation looming over the franchise, the Clippers continue to push for a calmer -- and younger -- future. They made their biggest splashes during the season in trading away veteran starters James Harden and Ivica Zubac and adding Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin and two first-round picks that included Illinois guard Keaton Wagler at No. 5.

Mathurin will be a restricted free agent, and Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, has said that bringing back the fourth-year wing, who averaged 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 26 games after the trade, has to come at terms that will work for the club.

One move they should make: Consider trading Leonard. Frank reiterated after the draft that the Clippers want to continue to win with their two-way superstar, who is coming off a career-high 27.9 points per game, shot 50.5% from the field and played in 65 games for just the second time since 2016-17. Leonard, who will turn 35 next week, is extension-eligible entering the final season of his contract. At this stage of his career and considering his injury past, Leonard's value will never be higher. If a contender loaded with young players and draft assets calls, the Clippers should listen. -- Youngmisuk

How they ace their offseason: Avoiding headlines for the wrong reasons is a start. New owner Tom Dundon has made waves with all his cost-cutting methods, including most recently inking a one-year guaranteed coaching deal with Micah Nori with two team options attached, infuriating the coaching community. But if the Blazers add a big name to send this intriguing young core of Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan and Scoot Henderson to the next level -- and if that upgraded core wins -- everyone will zip it about the cheapness of the organization. If they slip, it could cause some finger-pointing.

One move they should make: Jaylen Brown seems like a mid-prime star worth chasing. Working in Portland's favor: control of what could become the most coveted draft capital in the league -- Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round pick and swaps in 2028 and 2030. Would that be enough to help land a star like Brown? -- Slater

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How they ace their offseason: The Heat completed the first and biggest step of their offseason, finally landing their long-awaited star by trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But now they have to round out the roster after the blockbuster deal depleted their depth. With a lack of shooting looming as a particular weakness on their new-look roster, retaining free agent Norman Powell should be the next step for the Heat, who have an open starting spot in their backcourt.

One move they should make: Re-sign Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract worth less than his $30.2 million player option for next season. That arrangement would give Wiggins more guaranteed money while also creating extra financial wiggle room for Miami in 2026-27, which could allow the team to squeeze in a new deal for Powell and bolster the supporting cast for the star frontcourt duo of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. -- Kram

How they ace their offseason: The Suns wasted no time in that pursuit. Phoenix already took advantage of the window before free agency to negotiate deals with guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin. The two players will earn a combined $16.6 million next season.

One move they should make: It depends on whether there was a mandate to retain center Mark Williams while also remaining below the luxury tax and first apron. Before factoring in Williams' next deal, the Suns are right at the tax and $8.3 million under the first apron after retaining Gillespie and Goodwin. Staying below the threshold could require a small move. For example, trading Grayson Allen to Chicago for two second-rounders would help alleviate the financial burden. Without a trade, Phoenix is allowed to exceed the first apron to sign Williams. -- Marks

How they ace their offseason: The rebuilding Jazz are finally poised to turn the corner after acquiring 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline and selecting Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 pick. Now, Utah has decisions on center Walker Kessler, guard Keyonte George and how to fortify its backcourt and wing defense. A stopper such as Marcus Smart, Matisse Thybulle or Dean Wade would make a big impact on a defense that ranked 29th last season.

One move they should make: With Wembanyama leading the Spurs to the Finals at age 22, West hopefuls must prepare to counter his 7-5 stature for years to come. After adding Jackson, Utah can solidify an enormous front line by re-signing Kessler in restricted free agency. The 7-2 shot blocker and high-volume rebounder was limited to five games last season due to injury but is worth a significant investment given his youth, productivity -- and the Jazz's lack of alternatives at the position. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: The Mavericks have already completely overhauled their basketball leadership since the season ended, beginning with the hiring of team president Masai Ujiri, the architect of the 2019 champion Raptors. Ujiri has hired general manager Mike Schmitz, a renowned evaluator of draft talent, and recruited head coach Dusty May fresh off Michigan's NCAA championship.

The rest of the summer should be about collecting assets for a long-term build around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg. The Mavs are banking on No. 9 pick Morez Johnson Jr., a rugged, talented big who played for May at Michigan, to be a major part of that. They are expected to continue to explore the trade market for several veterans on the roster, although Kyrie Irving remains firmly in the Mavs' plans as he returns from March 2025 knee surgery.

One move they should make: How about helping out old friend Luka Doncic in Los Angeles? The Lakers have a desperate need for a lob-catching, rim-protecting big man and are going to have a hard time addressing it in free agency, as Detroit (Jalen Duren) and Utah (Walker Kessler) have no intentions of losing their restricted free agent centers.

The Mavs explored trading Daniel Gafford before last season's deadline but couldn't find a team willing to give up a first-round pick in return. If the Lakers are willing to part with their 2031 or 2033 pick, the Mavs should be willing to let Gafford go, especially with Johnson capable of taking his minutes. -- Tim MacMahon

How they ace their offseason: Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver were widely panned for their 2025 offseason, but the Pelicans front office smartly pounced on the chance to hire coach Jamahl Mosley after he was fired by the Magic. While Mosley will be tasked with improving a bottom-10 defense, it's time for New Orleans to admit its core players don't fit together and explore trade offers for Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Failing that, the Pelicans should dangle Jordan Poole's $34 million expiring contract and future assets for backcourt help.

One move they should make: The Pelicans are in an unenviable position: Williamson, Murphy, Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones are all in their respective age primes but they have no track record of winning together. Williamson's health issues undercut his trade value, so dealing Murphy is the best way to reset the franchise's timeline around 2025 lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Murphy, a long and versatile forward who can stretch the floor, would be better cast in a complementary role for a projected playoff team such as the Spurs or Pistons. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason:

The Bulls got off to a strong start in Bryson Graham's first season as the head of basketball operations, acquiring center Nicolas Claxton essentially for free and landing two top prospects in the draft. Chicago still has about $30 million in cap space as the summer continues, and the rebuilding Bulls could use that money to take on another team's bad contract for the price of future draft picks.

One move they should make: Trade for Cameron Johnson and draft capital from the Nuggets. Denver could seek to trade Johnson's $23 million deal in an effort to afford to re-sign Peyton Watson. But Johnson is still a solid player -- which means Chicago could potentially get even more draft capital by flipping him at the deadline -- and therefore is the sort of trade target who could interest the Bulls as they use the rest of their cap space this offseason. -- Kram

How they ace their offseason: The most pressing order of business for Memphis is to complete its rebuilding effort by trading Ja Morant, whose multiple suspensions ended a promising era before it truly started. The injury-plagued All-Star guard has played just 79 games over the past three seasons and hasn't developed as a perimeter shooter, hastening the Grizzlies' need to move on. After adding potential franchise player Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick, moving Morant would expedite a fresh start and cultural reset.

One move they should make: Finding a trade partner for Morant could be tricky given his red flags. Still, interested parties could view this as an opportunity to acquire an electric guard who is 26 years old and only under contract through the 2027-28 season. Atlanta's Trae Young trade with Washington is a good model: turning Morant's $42.2 million contract into multiple veterans on smaller deals would maximize Memphis' ability to wheel and deal going forward. New Orleans and Phoenix have a need for star power, and both have tradable veterans to send back. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: The Bucks got straight to work on a difficult summer by hiring Taylor Jenkins as coach and trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat before the draft. Parting with a franchise icon is never easy, but Jenkins built a winning culture from the ground up in Memphis, and Milwaukee landed a sensible package of players and picks to launch its rebuild.

The next step for executive Jon Horst is to explore trade options for his remaining veterans. With the Bucks likely to drop in the standings without Antetokounmpo, they might be able to find takers for Tyler Herro, Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma if they choose to pursue more moves.

One move they should make: Milwaukee signed Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million contract last summer in a desperate bid to build a winner around Antetokounmpo. The move clearly didn't pan out, so the Bucks should try to hit the undo button as quickly as possible.

Turner, 30, averaged a modest 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for Milwaukee last season, but he's just one year removed from starting for Indiana in the NBA Finals. Ideally, Milwaukee would deal Turner to a team with playoff aspirations to rack up more draft picks. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: The Wizards have already pulled off a host of franchise-changing moves. They traded for Trae Young and Anthony Davis before the 2026 deadline, won the lottery in May and selected AJ Dybantsa to open Tuesday's first round. Finally, the franchise seems ready to start competing for a playoff spot. Washington agreed to a four-year, $212 million deal with Young in the belief that he and Davis can form the pillars of a contender while mentoring a raw, developing core.

One move they should make: The Wizards should now look to secure Davis. The big man is eligible to sign a four-year extension Aug. 6, with the first year replacing a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Davis, 33, has played just 113 games over the past three seasons. But the Wizards believe Davis, like Young, will be motivated to prove he is still a two-way force despite getting traded twice since the start of 2025.

Davis wants to win and be with a contender. Washington hopes it is ready to turn that corner with Young, Dybantsa and Alex Sarr in the mix. A happy and healthy Davis will be a major factor as the franchise seeks to snap its five-year playoff drought. -- Youngmisuk

How they ace their offseason: Few teams are as committed to the rebuilding process as the Nets, who continue to stockpile young prospects and future draft picks. After absorbing Michael Porter Jr. into their open cap space last summer, the Nets used the same maneuver to add Julius Randle from the Timberwolves earlier this week.

For now, the Nets should stick to their script: Brooklyn is still waiting for some of its recent draft picks to pop, and both Randle and Porter could be flipped down the line.

One move they should make: As part of the Randle trade, the Nets moved center Nic Claxton to the Bulls. Claxton, 27, spent seven years in Brooklyn, including the past four as a full-time starter. His departure opens a hole in the middle that Day'Ron Sharpe can't fill by himself.

Until the Randle trade goes official, the Nets could still use cap space to pursue Detroit's Jalen Duren in restricted free agency. If that plan falls through, they'll likely need to settle for a stopgap. -- Golliver

How they ace their offseason: Simply do whatever they can to help develop rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. The moment that Acuff fell to No. 7 and general manager Scott Perry shouted that name toward the podium, Acuff became the most important player in the franchise's current ground-level rebuild. Everything from here is about building the correct roster and environment around him.

Acuff mentioned a desire to work with Domantas Sabonis, the franchise center who has been in trade rumors. If the Kings can't find a can't-miss trade for him, maybe it is best to let Acuff get some pick-and-roll reps with an expert offensive hub. Regardless, the next half decade in Sacramento has become about unlocking Acuff's upside.

One move they should make: Get any type of available draft asset for Zach LaVine, Malik Monk or Sabonis (unless there is a desire to pair him in that aforementioned two-man game for half the season). It's quite obvious that Perry is sending these big contracts out the door. Can he get anything of substance before they run out? -- Slater