Sources: Hornets seriously engaged in LaMelo Ball trade talks

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The Charlotte Hornets are seriously engaged in trade talks with multiple teams aggressively pursuing star point guard LaMelo Ball, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Talks surrounding Ball have picked up steam with the Hornets fielding aggressive offers, sources said. If Charlotte's price is met, a potential trade could develop in the next 24 to 48 hours, sources said Wednesday night.

Ball has been happy in Charlotte, and both parties are in a good place after the Hornets enjoyed a massive turnaround last season and fell one play-in win short of making the playoffs and ending a postseason drought that dates back to 2016.

Ball has three years left on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year, $119.2 million extension July 6.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds and shot 36.8% from 3 in 72 regular-season games, his most played since he logged 75 in his second season in 2021-22. From 2022-23 to 2024-25, Ball played in a total of 105 games because of injuries.

With Ball leading an exciting offense, the Hornets won 44 games after winning just 19 the season before. The Hornets took a massive leap in part because of the improved health of Ball and Brandon Miller and the arrival of rookie Kon Knueppel.

Miller, the second overall pick in 2023, averaged a team-high 20.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 65 games while Knueppel finished second in Rookie of the Year voting to Dallas' Cooper Flagg after becoming the first rookie to lead the league in 3-pointers made.

Ball helped the Hornets beat the Miami Heat 127-126 in overtime in the first Eastern Conference play-in game when he made a layup with 4.7 seconds left.

Ball, however, was fined $35,000 "for making unnecessary and reckless contact" with Bam Adebayo after Ball swiped at the Heat center's foot while on the ground, sending Adebayo to the floor and injuring his lower back. Ball also was fined $25,000 for using profane language during a TV interview after the win.

Ball apologized for tripping Adebayo. The Hornets were crushed by the Magic 121-90 in Orlando in the following play-in game to end their season.

Ball said he enjoyed the team chemistry during the Hornets' run. He told ESPN in late March that making the postseason was a step in the right direction but that he had much bigger goals for his time in Charlotte.

"It's definitely what you want," Ball said of making the postseason. "But it's not what I'm satisfied with. You know what I'm saying? We try to win some championships for sure."