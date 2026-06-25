Puoch twins Tess and Tiedore chasing WNBA dream, inspired by their high-flying sisters

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Their big sisters are WNBA draftees and now the Puoch twins are making their own splash on the international stage.

Tesloch and Tiedore are on court in Singapore this week representing Rowville Secondary College in the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, the premier global event for teenage basketballers from the Asia Pacific.

A stunning 33-point display from Tiedore on Thursday propelled Rowville, coached by Olympian and former Boomer Adam Gibson, into Friday's semi-finals after going through the pool games undefeated.

With oldest sisters Nyadiew -- 22, starting for Portland Fire in her rookie WNBA season -- and Manuela -- 19, drafted to New York Liberty in April -- the 17-year-olds have their sights set on their own pro careers.

"To make the WNBA like my sisters is my goal and to play on the same team as them would be amazing too. I get to play with Tess and Nyadiew and Manny are going to play for Canberra next season in the WNBL but all of us together? That would be insane," Tiedore told ESPN.

"I want to get as far as Nyadiew and Manny, that would be amazing," Tess said.

The Puoch twins, Tess (left) and Tiedore (right), in action at the NBA Rising Stars International. ESPN/NBA Rising Stars Invitational

Tess is older but Tiedore is taller.

Long and athletic and great shooters like their sisters - the twins can both find the rim and are aggressive. Occasionally, with each other.

"The advice they give us (Nyadiew and Manuela) is don't get angry, don't get angry at each other and if it turns bad just get in there and rebound," Tess says.

The twin connection is real and they feel it on court.

Tiedore explains: "It's easier to understand what Tess needs, if she needs to score I can try and get her a good pass."

Tess adds: "I know what she is like on the court and I understand her a bit more than other teammates."

Back in Melbourne's outer south eastern suburbs, where the seven siblings have been raised by mother Nyakong, Manuela has been courtside and seen first-hand the twins' tenacity taunt the opposition.

"When they play Friday nights (representative basketball) and they're up the floor, pressuring people I feel so bad for their opponents. It's so funny, I'll be like 'they're going to trap someone, get the ball, throw this kid on the floor'," she said.

"Tess is more defensively focused - she's like a pest, a little fly you want to swipe. Up the floor, aggressive, crafty, knows how to get to the ring. T is aggressive, nobody can stop her, her eyes are on the basket only and if you're in her way, I would move.

"They're similar but also very different and when they do work together it's the best basketball to watch."

Nyadiew, currently playing pro overseas for the first time, chats to her tight-knit family multiple times a day and is streaming the NBA Rising Stars Invitational around her own playing schedule.

"They both have progressed a lot this past year and I'm excited to watch them get better and better as they get older. Playing and going overseas for the first time, I hope this opens their eyes to wanting to strive for more whether that's college, WNBL, WNBA and continue their basketball careers," she says.

"I'm excited to watch them and Rowville, the school I also went to. We weren't playing in NBA events when I was at school!"

Australia's greatest ever basketballer Lauren Jackson, one of the Invitational's ambassadors alongside NBA champions Mitch Richmond and Jeremy Lin and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, believes the Puoch proteges have unlimited potential.

"They are incredible young athletes and seeing their sisters achieve what they have has shown them what's possible," Jackson said.

"To be here and playing in a tournament like this with so much hype, energy and the attention of an NBA event is massive for them."

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