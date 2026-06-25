Sources: Celtics remain active in talks to trade Jaylen Brown

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The Boston Celtics remain actively engaged in trade talks to move Jaylen Brown, with multiple teams interested in acquiring the All-Star forward, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Sources said the Celtics are listening to trade offers after Boston tried to use Brown as the key piece in their trade offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is instead set to join the Miami Heat for multiple players and draft picks.

The Celtics' push continues after team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Tuesday night that Brown remains "valued" by the organization.

"Jaylen Brown is a big part of us," Stevens said. "I'm never going to predict the future. Every indication, everything I think about, over the last few years, has been building around those guys. You never know. But at the same time, the one thing I want to make very clear is how valued he's always been. He's been amazing. He's been an amazing teammate and a great person to be around."

Brown has three years remaining on a five-year, $285.4 million extension he signed in 2023. He is eligible to sign a two-year, $141.9 million extension on July 26.

Stevens said he and Brown had multiple one-on-one meetings this offseason -- as they usually do -- and that he has remained in contact with Brown's agent.

"With all the rumor mill and all that stuff, and his name being splashed all over the place, that's not easy," Stevens said. "We certainly wanted to be as proactive and up-front with that as possible. I thought we had really good, candid conversations. ... I'll always keep our conversations private. I think it's appropriate regardless of what the content of those conversations is like."

Brown, 29, is coming off a career season in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game to finish sixth in NBA MVP voting and earn All-NBA second-team honors. The Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, marking the first time they failed to advance in the postseason since 2021.

Yet even after that early ouster, Brown called the 2025-26 campaign his "favorite year of my basketball career."

During his decade with the Celtics, Brown has earned five All-Star selections, made nine playoff appearances, advanced to the Eastern Conference finals six times and reached the NBA Finals twice. When Boston won the title in 2024, its first since 2008, he was named NBA Finals MVP and Eastern Conference finals MVP. Since making his postseason debut in 2017, Brown leads the NBA with 83 playoff wins.

"Whether [Brown's run in Boston] ends 10 years from now when he retires or before, there's a lot to celebrate," Stevens said. "We have a great relationship and an open relationship where we talk about everything. But I don't want to predict the future."

Information from ESPN's Ben Golliver was used in this report.