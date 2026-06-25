Sources: Hornets trade Ball, Green to Timberwolves for Reid, picks

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The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and a series of draft picks, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

In addition to Reid, the Hornets will receive a 2033 unprotected first-round pick and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033). The teams will also swap three first-round picks in 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Ball has three years left on his current contract and is eligible to sign a two-year, $119.2 million extension July 6.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds and shot 36.8% from 3 in 72 regular-season games, his most played since he logged 75 in his second season in 2021-22. From 2022-23 to 2024-25, Ball played in a total of 105 games because of injuries.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.