Steph Curry jokes with Yaxel Lendeborg about how new teammate 'used to hate' him

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There are no hard feelings between new teammates Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg.

After the Golden State Warriors selected Lendeberg on Tuesday with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA draft, he admitted when he was a child he wasn't a fan of Curry.

"In 2016, I'm a big Kyrie Irving guy," Lendeborg said. "So I used to hate Steph Curry."

Lendeborg's original comments didn't escape Curry's notice, resulting in the guard jokingly responding under Lendeborg's post celebrating his selection.

"Let's go! Welcome to the Bay! I'm going to work hard to be your new favorite player," Curry wrote, adding a cry-laughing emoji to the end.

Lendeborg -- whose family moved from Puerto Rico to Ohio when he was 2 years old -- was a Cleveland Cavaliers fan in 2016, when the Cavs faced the Warriors in the NBA Finals for the second season in a row.

Fortunately, Lendeborg said his opinion changed after meeting Curry while attending the play-in game between the Warriors and LA Clippers in April, and that he's looking forward to playing with the future Hall of Famer.

"Now that I'm actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot," Lendeborg said. "He's a very great guy, genuine person. It's going to be an honor to be able to watch what he does in person."

Lendeborg, a Michigan standout, also poked fun at Draymond Green during the draft, saying that he was "really not too fond of" Green's Michigan State allegiance but that he was excited to learn from him. Green has yet to respond.