Tom Dundon doesn't plan to contribute to Portland arena upgrades

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Amid backlash over his decision to give new coach Micah Nori a reportedly low-value contract, Portland Trail Blazers governor Tom Dundon is digging in his heels that public money only should fund a $600 million makeover of the Moda Center.

"It feels like we're making a pretty big investment by staying here and paying these tax rates," Dundon said, according to multiple outlets, during Wednesday's annual meeting of the Portland Metro Chamber being held at the Moda Center.

The city of Portland owns the Moda Center, with the Trail Blazers holding a lease to play there through 2030. The expansion Portland Fire are also currently playing their first WNBA season there.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson previously pledged that the city would pour up to $120 million into arena renovations, with state and county officials also pledging public funds to upgrade the arena, which opened in 1995. The funds from Portland would have to be approved by the City Council, but Dundon's comments were seemingly not well received by other town politicians, including City Councilor Candace Avalos.

"I am going to have a hard time agreeing to give public money if I'm not seeing a private investment," Avalos said, according to multiple outlets.

The Trail Blazers have previously maintained that the arena needed renovation to attract big events, such as the NBA All-Star Game and future NCAA tournament games.

About 50 protestors gathered outside the Moda Center before Wednesday's event, according to The Oregonian, with some holding signs that said "No bailouts for billionaires."

"I think everybody can characterize things however they want. I don't see it the same way, but I'm not trying to get people to agree or disagree with me," said Dundon, who also owns the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The Dundon-led purchase of the Trail Blazers for $4 billion was approved in March. When the planned purchase was announced in September, Dundon said he would keep the Trail Blazers in Portland.

But since then, some of the team's decisions and cost-cutting have been questioned. The Trail Blazers did not provide fans with T-shirts for their playoff games against the San Antonio Spurs, did not have two-way players travel during the playoffs and opted not to pay late checkout fees for most staffers on game days.

Nori's contract with the Trail Blazers, according to league sources, contains only one guaranteed year with team options for Years 2 and 3. The deal has a below-market base salary and includes incentives based on team success, sources said.

All that drew a rebuke from National Basketball Coaches Association president J.B. Bickerstaff, who called the unconventional structure of the contract a "slap in the face to our value."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.