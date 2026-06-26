Sources: Mark Williams to return to Suns on 3-year, $38M deal

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Restricted free agent Mark Williams intends to sign a three-year, $38 million, fully guaranteed contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

Williams, 24, a talented 7-foot-1 center, is coming off the healthiest season of his four-year NBA career, appearing in 60 games after a previous high of 44. He averaged 11 points, eight rebounds and one block in 23.6 minutes per game as the Suns' starting center.

Williams arrived in Phoenix in a 2025 draft night deal from Charlotte, after the Hornets' first attempt to trade him was rescinded shortly after that year's trade deadline. Williams took over as the Suns' starter and was part of a group that helped Phoenix beat preseason expectations in earning a playoff berth.

Williams has career averages of 12 points, 8.5 rebounds and one block. He was unable to come to terms on an extension last summer, which made him a restricted free agent this offseason.

Thursday's deal means the Suns have locked in the last of their own priority free agents. Phoenix reached terms with young guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin over the weekend.