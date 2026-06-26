Jordyn Woods' lucky Knicks clutch earns spot at Guggenheim Museum

Open Extended Reactions

It's the clutch that became "clutch."

Jordyn Woods, a designer and the fiancée of New York Knicks star and NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns, sported her signature orange handbag which she designed throughout the playoffs. It quickly gained popularity among Knicks fans -- and players -- as the good-luck charm for the New York team that secured its first NBA championship in 53 years. And now, the lucky orange clutch earned a coveted spot inside the Guggenheim Museum.

After Game 5, Towns shouted out his fiancée's clutch.

"The bag did its thang tonight!" Towns said on Instagram. "I ain't gon' lie to you. We gotta put this in like the Whitney or the Guggenheim."

The Guggenheim Museum listened.

"Last week, when Karl-Anthony shared on an Instagram reel he thought Jordyn's lucky bag should be at the Guggenheim, it sparked an idea of how the museum could celebrate the Knicks' historic win and this major cultural moment for our city," a spokesperson for the Guggenheim told ESPN. "The Guggenheim has a longstanding relationship with Towns and Woods and reached out to see if it was possible to make this idea reality."

For a limited time, Woods' accessory will be displayed at the museum's third-floor Café Rebay through June 28. The display is a first of its kind at the Guggenheim and highlights the museum's embrace of New York's global summer of sports.

"New York City means so much to Karl and me, so being able to lend a piece of history -- and luck -- back to the city is truly an honor," Woods said in a statement. "The Guggenheim is one of my favorite places, and I never imagined that something I designed would one day be on view at the museum."

Woods added, "So many of us are still in shock over the Knicks' historic run, and seeing the lucky bag at the Guggenheim somehow makes it all feel real."

Woods' bag missed only Game 3 at MSG due to a no-bag policy -- and coincidentally, the game snapped New York's winning streak. After the Game 3 loss, the bag returned to the rotation for the series and reignited fans' belief in its "lucky" powers.

During the Knicks' championship parade, the bag even found itself in the hands of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"One of the reasons museums exist is to preserve and share objects that help us remember important cultural moments. As the Knicks continued their historic run, fans embraced the bag as a good-luck charm and symbol of hope. Showing this special piece is an exciting opportunity to embrace that tradition, while introducing new audiences to the Guggenheim," said a museum spokesperson.

In addition to the Knicks' lucky-charm clutch, the Guggenheim features a presentation of "Zidane, A 21st Century Portrait" (2006), a documentary centered on the French soccer star Zinédine Zidane by Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno. Throughout the World Cup, the museum is also hosting a pop-up World Cup activation at its Wright Restaurant rebranded as Frank's Pub, livestreaming select soccer matches on Friday afternoons.