NBA sets summer league matchups of top 4 draft picks, Heat-Bucks

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LAS VEGAS -- The top four picks in the NBA draft are receiving marquee billing in the NBA summer league schedule released Friday.

The Washington Wizards are expected to showcase No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa when they play the Utah Jazz and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson on the opening day of the summer league July 9 in Las Vegas.

Also notable is the matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. That will be four days after the Heat's acquisition of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes official.

The Memphis Grizzlies and No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer will play their summer league opener against the Chicago Bulls and No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson on July 10. That game was promoted by the NBA as a "marquee" matchup.

Peterson is expected to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League that begins July 4, so the game against Dybantsa and Washington in Las Vegas is not expected to be his first opportunity to play for the Jazz. Even so, the matchup of the top two draft picks was highlighted by the NBA.

The regular schedule, with each team playing at least five games, ends July 16. The semifinals are scheduled for July 18, and the championship is set for July 19.

All 76 games of the summer league from July 9-19 will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center. The games will be televised by Prime Video or ESPN platforms.

Each of the two pairings involving the top four picks was scheduled for primetime tipoffs.