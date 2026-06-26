NYC department of sanitation gives away Knicks waste bins

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It's been nearly two weeks since the skies over the Big Apple were painted orange and blue for the New York Knicks' NBA championship, and the city is still clamoring for mementos of the historic moment.

During the Finals, New York City redesigned designated subway stations and street waste baskets to Knicks colors to fit the theme of their historic run -- their first championship in 53 years. On Friday morning, the New York City Department of Sanitation announced a giveaway of five Knicks-themed waste bins, each standing 28 inches tall and weighing about 30 pounds.

No need to Knick a basket!



We are giving away five orange and blue litter baskets! These are the real deal.



Want a chance to win one? Enter here: https://t.co/uXMcKVm2Rt pic.twitter.com/bflnPDUoHr — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) June 26, 2026

"No need to Knick a basket," the department captioned the post.

However, the promotion isn't coming from nowhere.

A video went viral on social media earlier this week of a woman caught dumping trash from the waste bin onto the sidewalk before leaving with the bin in her possession. In the wake of the video going viral, the woman was fired by her employer JPMorgan Chase.

"Dumping trash onto the street and stealing public property for your own personal use are both illegal, antisocial behaviors, and not what New Yorkers do. On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid," a spokesperson from the New York City Department of Sanitation told The New York Post.

Fans who desire to own a Knicks-themed waste basket must complete a form that ends with a prompt for the ages: "To prove you are a human, type: Do Not Litter."