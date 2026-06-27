Thunder to keep Hartenstein on new 3-year deal, sources say

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Isaiah Hartenstein intends to sign a new three-year, $75 million contract to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder through the 2028-29 season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a maximum 15% trade kicker and a unique mutual option that allows both parties to rework the agreement again in 2028 before the final season, sources said.

A 7-foot, 250-pound center, Hartenstein arrived in Oklahoma City as a free agent in the summer of 2024 and proved to be one of the finishing pieces of the Thunder's championship puzzle, filling a glaring need for a physical interior presence.

Hartenstein, 28, averaged 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first two seasons in Oklahoma City, primarily serving as the Thunder's starting center. He has dealt with a variety of injuries during his tenure in OKC, including a broken left thumb that sidelined him to start the 2024-25 season and a lingering right calf strain last season that limited him to 104 games over the two regular seasons.

Hartenstein has played in all 38 of the Thunder's playoff games over the past two years, starting 35 of them. He has averaged 9.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the postseason for Oklahoma City.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.