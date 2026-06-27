Orlando Magic waive forward Jonathan Isaac

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The Orlando Magic waived forward Jonathan Isaac on Saturday.

Isaac's $14.5 million salary was set to become guaranteed on June 28. Orlando saves $6.5 million with the move, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

There is $8 million owed to Isaac, but the Magic will not stretch that salary over seven seasons, allowing the power forward to return to Orlando if he does not sign elsewhere in free agency.

The 6-foot-10 Isaac was drafted sixth by the Magic in 2017. But he played 70 or more games just twice in his nine seasons in Orlando, missing all of 2020-21 and 2021-22 because of a torn left ACL.

Last season, Isaac averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 52 games. He did not play in the final 22 games of the regular season or in Orlando's first-round loss to Detroit because of a sprained left knee.