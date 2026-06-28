Sources: Hornets trade veteran Miles Bridges to Suns

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The Charlotte Hornets are trading Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

It's the second major move for the Hornets in recent days after dealing All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bridges helped the Hornets to their best finish in years after a second-half surge propelled Charlotte into the play-in for the first time since 2022. Bridges saw his usage decrease with the addition of star rookie Kon Knueppel, but he still averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Suns had targeted the 28-year-old Bridges in recent years and are saving $20 million in luxury taxes with the move. They also open up a roster spot ahead of free agency.

Charlotte, meanwhile, picks up two playoff-tested role players in Allen and O'Neale and an unprotected Suns first-round pick in 2033. Bridges' departure also opens up a starting spot in the frontcourt, which could be filled by the recently acquired Naz Reid.

Bridges, who has played for Charlotte his whole career, missed the entire 2022-23 season and part of the 2023-24 season because of suspension following a plea of no-contest for felony domestic abuse.

He has one year left on the free agent deal he signed in 2024.