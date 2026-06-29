Sources: Harden is declining his $42.3 million player option

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Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden is declining his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 and the sides are working through a new multiyear deal together, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Cavs made a major shakeup to their roster with a midseason trade to bring in Harden. It helped catapult Cleveland to its first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018, and although the Cavs were swept by the Knicks, they credited Harden in the aftermath for helping the team advance deeper in the playoffs.

Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 46% shooting (43.5% from 3) in 26 games with the Cavs after the All-Star break.

However, his postseason performance was much more uneven, averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 41% shooting (29.9% from 3) in 18 playoff games. His turnovers also ballooned to 4.7 per game this postseason, the highest in his playoff career.

Harden noted he was adjusting on the fly with a new team while playing next to superstar Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland is hoping the adjustment is much smoother with a full season for Harden, who will turn 37 in August, to get accumulated to the team.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this story