Kings' Zach LaVine picks up $49M option, agent says

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Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is opting into his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

LaVine's 2025-26 season ended before the All-Star break, as he opted to undergo surgery on a tendon injury in his right hand during a lost Kings campaign.

Sacramento was an NBA-worst 12-44 at the time of the surgery, and they matched the Utah Jazz for the worst record in the Western Conference by finishing 22-60.

The Kings explored the trade market for LaVine and Domantas Sabonis -- who underwent season-ending surgery the same day as LaVine -- prior to the trade deadline, but couldn't strike a deal.

LaVine averaged 19.2 points in his 39 games prior to the All-Star break. He was an All-Star in 2020-21 and 2022-22 for the Chicago Bulls before he was traded to the Kings in February 2025. He has averaged 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists over his 13-year career.