Deandre Ayton picking up $8.1M Lakers option, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton is opting into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ayton gave up $10 million of his $35.6 million contract to reach a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer in hopes of reestablishing his value with a high-profile starting role on the Lakers.

The former No. 1 pick signed a two-year, $16.2 million deal with L.A., with a player option on the second season. Ayton averaged 12.5 points on 67.1% shooting and 8.0 rebounds per game in the regular season and 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in the playoffs -- including a strong showing to close out the Houston Rockets in the first round.

Ayton, who turns 28 this summer, spent his first five seasons with the Phoenix Suns followed by two in Portland before joining the Lakers last offseason.