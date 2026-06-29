Heat, Andrew Wiggins reach 3-year, $64M deal, sources say

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Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

The deal includes a player option in the third season, sources said.

Wiggins picked up his $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season as part of the agreement, with the remaining $34 million paid over the final two seasons of the deal. Heat executives and Wiggins' agents at CAA Sports, Steven Heumann and Andrew Morrison, as well as Richard Clarke, came to terms on the new contract.

Wiggins, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, gives the Heat a much-needed key starter on a revamped squad following the agreed-to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is a 6-foot-6 two-way forward who can score and shoot from the perimeter.

The 31-year-old averaged 15.4 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.4% from 3 in his first full season with the Heat following his arrival on a trade deadline deal with the Golden State Warriors in February 2025.

Miami will send Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Norman Powell, who became a first-time All-Star and averaged 21.7 points per game last season for the Heat, is an unrestricted free agent.