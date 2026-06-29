Ben Simmons training for comeback after season on sideline

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Ben Simmons is ramping up his training for a potential comeback to the NBA.

Simmons was out of the NBA last season and last played with the LA Clippers in 2024-25. He told Men's Health he needed to get away and "find himself again" in his year away from the game and hopes to show potential teams that he is healthier and stronger.

"I plan on getting as strong as I can physically, getting my ass on the court, and then the team realizing that my abilities will be needed," Simmons said in a story published Monday. "I don't have a plan on where."

Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, told the magazine that he has spoken to coaches who have told him that he can play again in the NBA if he can get healthy. He turns 30 in July.

"Maybe I'll go back to Philly," Simmons said. "Miami would be nice. And not because it's Miami. I like Erik Spoelstra, I like the Heat, I like their organization, I like the culture."

Simmons, a three-time NBA All-Star and the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year, dealt with injuries throughout his career. He did not play in 2021-22 due to a holdout with Philadelphia and back injury. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets before the trade deadline of that season.

He has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists in his career and was a two-time All-Defensive performer. Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games with the Clippers in 2024-25.

"I think this is just what I'm choosing to do, like, no one's forcing me," Simmons said of a comeback. "It's never been about, do I love playing basketball? That's never a question. That's in my DNA. I think sometimes you get over all the bulls--- that comes with it, though."