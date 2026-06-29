Sources: Nets agree to 2-year deals with Sharpe, Minott

Open Extended Reactions

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe intends to sign a new two-year, $20 million deal to return to the franchise, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

The Nets also agreed to a new two-year, $9 million deal to retain forward Josh Minott, sources said. Brooklyn declined both Sharpe and Minott's team options to clear the way for multiyear deals.

Sharpe, in 62 games as a backup center for the Nets, averaged 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 rebounds in 18.7 minutes this season. He's spent all five of his seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 7.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.

He proved to be a capable backup behind Nic Claxton as the two split time at center. With Claxton traded to Chicago shortly before draft night, Sharpe, 24, stands to get more playing time as the Nets hope to climb out of the basement with the new lottery reform disincentivizing tanking.

Sharpe signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal before the start of the season and stands to earn $6.2 million this season.

The Nets acquired Minott from the Boston Celtics in February and the 23-year-old forward had an impressive 16-game showing for the Nets, averaging 10.8 points while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 40% from 3.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill contributed to this report.