Bradley Beal opts for free agency after declining option

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LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal has declined his $5.6 million player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Beal signed with the Clippers last summer but the guard only played in six games after suffering a fracture in his left hip that required season-ending surgery. Beal averaged career-lows of 8.2 points and 20.2 minutes per game while shooting 36.8% from 3.

The Clippers pivoted from being a veteran-ladened team entering last season to one bringing in younger talent and more draft assets since Beal's injury. They traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac in separate deals last season.

The Clippers are interested in bringing Beal back but the guard's decision to opt out allows him to gauge the free agent market and the Clippers to explore some other opportunities as well.

Beal, 33, is entering his 15th season has career averages of 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds to go along with 37.6% shooting from 3.