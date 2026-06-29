Sources: Grizzlies trading star Ja Morant to Trail Blazers

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The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

The Grizzlies have now traded all three of their former franchise cornerstones -- Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- since being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Once considered one of the league's most talented young cores, the Grizzlies ended up winning just one series in four playoff appearances with that trio on the roster.

Memphis now enters a new era, headlined by No. 3 pick in the 2026 draft Cameron Boozer.

Morant, 26, has played only 79 games in three seasons due to off-court issues and injuries since his second consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023. He joins a young Blazers team fresh off its first playoff appearance since 2021 and headlined by breakout star Deni Avdija. The backcourt in Portland is already somewhat crowded with veterans, however, including Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard -- who returned to the franchise on a three-year deal after being waived by the Bucks.

Morant has two years and around $87 million left on his maximum rookie extension. Grant, 32, has one more year left on his deal before a $36 million player option for 2027-28 while Murray is set to hit restricted free agency next summer.

Some of Morant's absences in recent years have been due to league-issued suspensions. Morant served an eight-game ban in March 2023 due to conduct detrimental to the league and a 25-game suspension to open the 2023-24 season, both of which stemmed from incidents of him displaying a firearm on an Instagram Live stream. The Grizzlies suspended him for one game in November of last season due to a heated confrontation with coach Tuomas Iisalo following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant has also dealt with a variety of injuries over the last three years, including shoulder and elbow ailments that have required season-ending surgeries.

The Grizzlies aggressively explored the trade market for Morant before last season's deadline but found minimal interest. Morant was injured before the deadline and did not play again the rest of the season. His production dipped to 19.5 points while shooting career lows of 41.0% from the floor and 23.5% from the 3-point line in the 20 games he played last season.

Morant, 26, has career averages of 22.4 points and 7.4 assists per game.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.