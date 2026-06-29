Sources: Jonathan Kuminga a free agent as Hawks decline option

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The Atlanta Hawks are declining Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option, making him a free agent, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Kuminga, who will turn 24 before next season, played in 16 regular-season games for the Hawks after joining the team via trade in February, averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes.

The trade was the result of a summerlong contract feud with the Golden State Warriors that followed years of discontent over his role on the team. Kuminga was dealt to Atlanta along with Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuminga showed some of his tantalizing potential when healthy, scoring 27 points in his Hawks debut Feb. 24 against the Washington Wizards. But the athletic forward scored 20 or more points just twice the rest of the regular season while coming off the bench.

In the Hawks' first-round loss to the New York Knicks, Kuminga scored 19 and 21 points in Atlanta's two wins, respectively, to help his team take a 2-1 series lead. He was held to 34 total points in Atlanta's final three losses, however.

The seventh pick in the 2021 draft had averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over his five-year career.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.