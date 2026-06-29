Sources: Landry Shamet intends to ink 4-year deal with Knicks

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The NBA champion New York Knicks are set to keep a key piece long term as veteran guard Landry Shamet intends to sign a four-year, $24 million deal with the team, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Shamet, 29, was set to become an unrestricted free agent, with sources telling Charania that he had a growing market of multiple suitors forming for July 1.

His agent, George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group, worked with Knicks executives on Monday to land the long-term commitment, sources told Charania.

The contract will allow New York to remain below the second apron after the roster is filled out, something owner James Dolan previously said the team had to do. The Knicks now have 11 players under contract.

Shamet spent the past two seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 101 regular-season games (12 starts) while averaging 7.1 points in 19.1 minutes.

During the Knicks' run to the NBA title, he made the most of limited minutes, averaging 6.0 points while shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

Before the Knicks, Shamet had previous stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

Information from ESPN's Bobby Marks was used in this report.