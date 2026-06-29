Thunder pick up forward Lu Dort's $17.7 million option

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The Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday exercised forward Lu Dort's $17.7 million contract option for 2026-27, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Dort has spent all seven seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, matching back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the longest-tenured players on the roster.

Dort, 27, began his career as an undrafted prospect on a two-way contract and developed into one of the league's premier role players. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dort, who has a rare blend of strength and quickness, is widely considered one of the NBA's best on-ball defenders. He was a first-team All-Defensive selection in 2024-25 and has typically taken the assignment of guarding the opponent's best perimeter scorer for a team that ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency the past two seasons.

After entering the league as a poor shooter, Dort has shot 38.4% on 5.4 3-point attempts per game over the past three seasons. He has averaged 11.6 points per game over his career.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.