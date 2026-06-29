Sources: Nurkic intends to sign two-year contract with Jazz

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Free agent center Jusuf Nurkic intends to sign a two-year, $22 million contract to return to the Utah Jazz, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Nurkic thrived in coach Will Hardy's system and was excited about Utah's new-look roster. Jazz officials worked through the deal with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Monday.

With Walker Kessler hurt for most of last season, Nurkic filled in as Utah's starting center and filled up the stat sheet, averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He was one of just three players to average that many points, rebounds and assists last season (minimum 20 games played), joining Nikola Jokic and Jalen Johnson.

A 12-year veteran, Nurkic has played for five teams over his career but is most known for his time paired with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland.