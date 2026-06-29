Sources: Pistons' Kevin Huerter to return on 3-year, $27M deal

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Free agent sharpshooter Kevin Huerter intends to sign a three-year, $27 million deal to return to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Pistons worked through the deal with Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports on Monday.

Detroit acquired Huerter before last season's trade deadline, and the eight-year veteran made 30 appearances for the team, including the playoffs. He averaged 8.6 points in 20.5 minutes in the regular season for the Pistons.

Despite some struggles from distance in recent years, Huerter remains a potent 3-point shooter who will help space the court for franchise superstar Cade Cunningham.

Re-signing Huerter leaves Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris as Detroit's remaining major free agents.

Huerter, who has also spent time with Atlanta and Sacramento, is coming off a four-year, $65 million deal with the Hawks he signed in 2021.