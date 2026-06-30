LeBron James informs Lakers he plans to play elsewhere in 2026-27

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LeBron James will return for an unprecedented 24th season in the NBA -- but it won't be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has informed the Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers -- including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

Hollywood ending: LeBron's Lakers ranks LeBron James finishes his Lakers career ranked in the top 10 in franchise history in points, assists, field goals and 3-pointers. Rank Points 12,402 10th Assists 3,808 5th FG 4,681 10th 3-point FG 1,020 2nd -- ESPN Research

Sources told Charania on Monday that the Golden State Warriors were planning to pursue James once the free agency negotiating window begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option Monday, opening up the flexibility for the Warriors to pursue James and a possible trade with the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis, which would reunite the former Lakers teammates in Golden State.

Warriors decision-makers have been given no indication as of Monday afternoon that Golden State is the firm landing spot for James, team sources told ESPN's Anthony Slater. There's a belief that the organization will have plenty of appeal for James, but there appears there will be some level of recruitment required.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the other teams James has played for in his career, are also expected to be in the running to sign him, sources told Charania.

James, who will turn 42 in December, could have returned for a ninth season with the Lakers or retired as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Instead, he will choose a new team -- potentially the last of his storied career.

James saw his record 21-year All-NBA streak snapped last season as he played in just 60 games after missing the first month because of sciatica affecting his lower back and right leg.

The four-time champion and four-time MVP will be entering what many consider to be the final chapter of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career while maintaining a level of performance unheard of for any other aging player.

James was an All-Star last season, averaging 20.9 points on 51.5% shooting, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds. He was equally effective in the postseason, upping his playing time from 33.2 to 38.4 minutes per game and averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds. He led L.A. to a first-round series win over the Houston Rockets while Luka Doncic was sidelined with a hamstring strain.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.