LeBron James leaving Lakers prompts reaction from Luka, Magic

Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since July 2018, LeBron James won't be suiting up in the purple and gold.

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

It ends a tenure that began in 2018 when James stunned the sports world and signed with the Lakers. He led the franchise to a championship in 2020 and won his fourth NBA Finals MVP. James made history in February 2023 in a Lakers uniform, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history. Los Angeles made the playoffs in all but two of his seasons with the team.

James is the only player in Lakers history to have averaged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game in more than five consecutive campaigns, hitting those marks in all eight of his seasons in Los Angeles, according to ESPN Research.

The Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams expected to be in the running to sign James, sources told Charania.

James' latest decision led to widespread reaction on social media. Here's how the internet reacted to the news.

NBA's biggest names

The four-time NBA champion sent his thanks to the Lakers after the franchise shared a message from president and governor Jeanie Buss. James' former Lakers teammates Luka Doncic and Dwight Howard plus Laker legends Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar also chimed in.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

I want to thank LeBron James and his super agent Rich Paul for taking a meeting with me back in 2018 when I was President of the Lakers and deciding to sign with us. He created a whole new era for the Lakers, including leading us to an NBA Championship in 2020 and all the... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 30, 2026

@KingJames LeBron was a winner on and off the court, and Laker fans should appreciate his performance for the last 8 years. If LeBron goes home to Cleveland, it won't matter if they win the World Championship or not because his hometown fans will get their opportunity to say... pic.twitter.com/TbqcidzTt0 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) June 30, 2026

Lebron farewell tour in Ohio going to be popcorn 🍿 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 30, 2026

Rest of the sports world and beyond

While at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, James was an all-state wide receiver. Therefore, with him on the free agency market, some NFL teams plus Oklahoma State started recruiting.

Heard he's a free agent pic.twitter.com/w7CDE1MAEj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 30, 2026

Lebron James.... welcome to the Indiana Pacers — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 30, 2026

I'd rather see Bron back in Cleveland than going to GSW personally — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) June 30, 2026

Where we going Bron lol ?!? — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) June 30, 2026

Glad Bron left LA now stay away from GS! — Nino (@qdiggs6) June 30, 2026