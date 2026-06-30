Sources: Heat to add Tim Hardaway Jr. on 1-year, $6.5M deal

Tim Hardaway on his way to Miami on one-year deal (0:20)

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Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Miami Heat, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Hardaway joins a revamped Heat squad built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the two-time MVP one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA.

After starting 77 games for the Detroit Pistons, Hardaway became one of the league's most potent weapons off the bench after joining the Denver Nuggets last offseason. He was tied for 10th in 3-point makes last season despite playing just 26.6 minutes, and his 205 makes off the bench led the NBA by a significant margin.

The volume came along with the best shooting season of Hardaway's 13-year career as he made more than 40% of his 3s for the first time. Hardaway finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Earlier this offseason, the Heat agreed to a new deal to keep two-way wing Andrew Wiggins.