Source: Wizards intent on shunning trade offers for Anthony Davis

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The Washington Wizards have no interest in trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to offers for him, a source told Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

Davis is eligible for a contract extension that he can sign up to four years and $275 million starting on Aug. 6. The first year of the extension would replace a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to pursue LeBron James in free agency, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday. Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option Monday, which opens up the flexibility for the Warriors to pursue James and a possible trade with the Wizards for Davis, league sources told Charania. That would reunite the former Lakers teammates in Golden State.

Green, James and Davis are represented by the same agent -- Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

League sources told Sharania and ESPN's Anthony Slater that a Warriors pursuit of Davis could be used as a motivational tactic to lure James to Golden State. The two won a championship together in 2020 with the Lakers and have remained close friends. However, there has yet to be tangible movement on the Davis front, league sources said.

If the Warriors pursue Davis, the Warriors' matching salary would almost assuredly have to include superstar wing Jimmy Butler, who is nearly four months removed from ACL surgery. He is making an expiring $56.8 million next season. Davis is making $58.4 million in 2026-27 and has a $62.7 million player option for the following season.

Dating back to the February trade deadline, the Warriors have relayed to Butler behind the scenes that they prefer and plan to keep him.

The Wizards have viewed Davis and point guard Trae Young as pillars of the foundation of their rebuild. Washington acquired both veterans last season with the plan that both will elevate the Wizards to a playoff contender this season and also mentor Washington's young core featuring No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr.

The Wizards agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $212 million for Young to stay.

They believe Young and Davis will enter next season highly motivated after both were traded by their previous teams.

One NBA team executive told Spears that Wizards general manager Will Dawkins is a huge fan of Davis.

"What we're getting with both of them are players who are motivated and have a chip on their shoulder as well," Dawkins told ESPN of Young and Davis in May at the NBA Draft lottery. "Obviously our young guys want to get out there and prove that they can do it as well. But I think you're walking into a storm of motivation from the coaching staff to our young developmental players that want to take their next step as things they want to prove and establish themselves.

"But also Anthony Davis was coming off of being on two teams [Lakers and Mavericks] in two years and Trae Young, the way he left Atlanta, you're finding guys that want to be in DC and want to compete together and I think have some chips on their shoulders. Those are the horses we want to put our bets on."