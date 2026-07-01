Sources: Keon Ellis agrees to 2-year, $18M deal with Nets

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Free agent guard Keon Ellis has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal contains a mutual option that guarantees the entire contract.

Ellis, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Sacramento Kings before he was traded at the deadline last season to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ellis played nearly 25 minutes per game for the Cavs over the course of the stretch run of the regular season but saw his playing time decrease sharply in the playoffs.

Ellis is a proto-typical three-and-D wing at 6-foot-5 and has shot better than 40% from 3 in three of his four seasons in the league. He was converted from a two-way contract by the Kings in 2024 after going undrafted.