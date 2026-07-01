Sources: Suns, Luke Kennard agree on two-year, $13M deal

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent guard Luke Kennard has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option for the second season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Kennard joins the Suns after a successful stint with the Los Angeles Lakers to end last season. Acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick, Kennard quickly fit in alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves with his elite shooting and playmaking instincts.

The nine-year veteran led the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 47.8% from the outside for the season (44.8% after joining the Lakers), marking the third time in his career he earned that distinction.

The Suns have had a busy offseason, re-signing Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin and then acquiring forward Miles Bridges from the Hornets before now landing Kennard.

Kennard, who turned 30 in June, was on an expiring $11 million contract last season.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.