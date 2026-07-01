Sources: Sixers to land Dean Wade on four-year, $39M deal

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Free agent forward Dean Wade agreed to a four-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The Sixers beat out several other contenders who had pursued the former Cavaliers forward, who has proved indispensable for Cleveland over the years.

Wade, 29, is a valuable frontcourt player as a capable defender at the four spot who can also stretch the court with his 3-point shot. He appeared in 342 games for Cleveland over his seven years with the Cavaliers, including 32 playoff games.

Despite splitting time between the starting lineup and the bench, Wade had a positive on-off differential in each of the past four seasons -- meaning the Cavs were better when he was on the court vs. off.

For the Sixers, Wade should fill in what has been a hole at power forward since Tobias Harris departed two seasons ago -- slotting in alongside superstar center Joel Embiid.