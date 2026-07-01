Sources: Rockets agree to 1-year deal with Bogdan Bogdanovic

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Free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Bogdanovic, 33, is a veteran of nine NBA seasons and most recently played for the LA Clippers. They declined his team option for next season last week, making him a free agent.

In Bogdanovic, the Rockets get a big two-guard who can handle the ball and shoot from distance, a skillset they were lacking in the postseason.

Bogdanovic's minutes have dwindled in recent years as he's struggled with injuries; he's appeared in just 77 games over the last two seasons.

He has career averages of 14 points and 38.1% shooting from 3-point range.