Sources: Marcus Smart agrees to 2-year, $13M deal with Rockets

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Free agent guard Marcus Smart has agreed on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Houston Rockets, plus a player option for the second season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Smart made the decision Wednesday morning, with his agents Jason Glushon and Josh Ketroser informing Rockets officials, according to Charania.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year reunites with head coach Ime Udoka for significant opportunity in the Rockets' backcourt.

Smart had earlier declined his $5.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and became a free agent. Smart, 32, signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract to come to L.A. with a player option for the second season.

Smart returned to form with the Lakers, leading the team in plus-minus with L.A. outscoring its opponents by 256 points in the minutes he was on the floor last season.

Recruited to the Lakers by Luka Doncic after two lackluster seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals while starting 54 of the 62 games he played in.

His impact continued in the postseason. With Doncic and Austin Reaves both sidelined for Game 3 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Rockets, Smart finished with 21 points, 10 assists and five steals -- with one of those steals coming late in the fourth quarter to help L.A. rally for an improbable comeback and force overtime. His 2.4 steals per game during the playoffs ranked third among all players in the 2026 postseason.