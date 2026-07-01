Sources: Pistons land potential starting PF John Collins

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Free agent John Collins has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Collins is frontcourt addition and new lob threat for Cade Cunningham in Detroit.

The Pistons pursued Collins as their top target to assume an expected starting role at power forward -- completing a deal with his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management on Wednesday morning, according to Charania.

The LA Clippers acquired Collins, 28, before last season in the hopes to bolster their depth and size in the frontcourt. He averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field and 40% from 3.

Collins can space the court both vertically -- he dunked nearly 15% of his shots last season -- and with his 3-point shot, which has returned to form over the last few seasons.

Collins spent the first half of his career as Trae Young's pick-and-roll partner in Atlanta before he was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he spent two years before joining the Clippers.