Sources: Norman Powell agrees to 2-year, $45M deal with Bulls

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Free agent guard Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Powell, a potent scorer, joins the Bulls after an All-Star season with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 47% from the floor.

Powell was traded to Miami from the LA Clippers last July in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. He became a first-time All-Star during his lone season with the Heat, averaging over 21 points per game for a second straight season and knocking down 38% of his 3-point shots. But he was limited to a total of 58 games because of injuries.

Powell spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Raptors, averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists and helping Toronto win its only title in 2019.

In 2021, Powell was traded from the Raptors to the Portland Trail Blazers. Just over a year later, he was traded to the Clippers, where he spent the next three-plus seasons, blossoming into one of the NBA's most skilled scorers, averaging 21.8 points in his final season in L.A.

Bulls executives finalized Powell's deal with Jason Glushon and Khalid McCaskill of Glushon Sports Management.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this story.