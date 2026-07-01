Sources: Nikola Vucevic reuniting with Magic on 1-year deal

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Free agent center Nikola Vucevic has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

After his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Vucevic moved to Orlando during the 2012-13 season and spent nearly nine years with the Magic. He has maintained a home there since and turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to reunite with the franchise, according to Charania.

Vucevic, 35, just wrapped up his 15th NBA season, having been traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Celtics at the deadline in a move designed to both give Boston some extra depth while also helping them duck the luxury tax.

Vucevic wound up averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in six playoff games for the Celtics, though he didn't play in Game 7 of Boston's first-round loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vucevic has been a productive and durable big man over the course of his career, hitting at least one 3-pointer per game for the past nine seasons in a row and consistently only missing a handful of games per season.